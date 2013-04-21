SEOUL, April 22 Seoul shares are likely to edge up on Monday as global markets rebound from an earlier sell-off but gains will be capped as local companies report earnings, which for the most part will reflect a struggling domestic economy. "Overall, the earnings season does not look promising, although this varies by firm and by industry," said Lee Jae-man, an analyst at Tongyang Securities. Panel maker LG Display will report January-March earnings shortly after the market close on Monday. LG Display is the first major tech firm to report and will act as a bellwether for other Apple Inc suppliers. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 1,906.75 points on Friday, recovering from a near five-month low hit on Thursday but still down 0.9 percent for the week and 4.9 percent for April. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,555.25 0.88% 13.640 USD/JPY 99.83 0.06% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.705 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,407.76 0.28% 3.910 US CRUDE $87.95 -0.07% -0.060 DOW JONES 14547.51 0.07% 10.37 ASIA ADRS 138.78 1.29% 1.76 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll St gets Google lift in S&P's worst week >Prices dip, auctions in coming week >US dollar, euro soar vs yen as G20 skirt Japan >Oil rises slightly in a second straight day of gain ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **LG DISPLAY CO LTD ** The panel-maker will announce results shortly after market close. Shares in LG Display, an Apple Inc have fallen by 6.1 percent in the previous week on concerns about the waning demand for iPhones and iPads. On Tuesday, Apple is expected to report a mere 8 percent increase in revenue in its fiscal second quarter, among the weakest showings in years, according to average analysts' estimates. **DOOSAN CO LTD ** Doosan is still considering buying German high-tech lighting company Novaled AG, the firm said on Friday. Novaled, which is backed by venture capital groups like Samsung Venture Investment, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering last year. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)