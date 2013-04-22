SEOUL, April 22 South Korean shares edged higher in early trade on Monday as investors favoured stocks likely to post solid or good earnings results in the coming weeks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 1.912.14 points as of 0010 GMT.

Ssangyong Motor jumped 4.2 percent on an improving outlook, especially in China.

(Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)