SEOUL, April 23 South Korean shares dipped on Tuesday as concerns about the weakening yen, which came close to the symbolic 100 yen/dollar level on Monday, took a toll on the share price of exporters.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,922.64 points at 0004 GMT.

LG Display which booked a small profit on Monday, rose 1 percent. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)