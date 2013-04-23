* Techs lag, Samsung Elec down 1.3 pct

* Samsung SDI and Electro-Mechanics hurt by yen

* Hyundai Mobis down almost 3 pct

* Celltrion rebounds after steep losses

By Somang Yang

SEOUL, April 23 Seoul shares slid on Tuesday after data showed slower growth in China's factories in April, while worries about a cheap yen dogged the price of exporters.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.4 percent lower to 1,918.63 points, after gaining by the most in a month in the previous session.

The flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for April fell from March, suggesting the world's second-largest economy still faces formidable global headwinds into the second quarter, as well as weak domestic demand.

The tech sub-index led the index's losses, falling 1.1 percent after Monday's 1.8 percent gain. Heavyweight Samsung Electronics edged 1.3 percent lower.

Ahn Sung-ho, a technology analyst at Hanwha Investment & Securities, said there was little reason to worry about Samsung Electronics or SK Hynix which are expected to report solid profits later in the week.

However, Ahn said other Samsung units such as Samsung SDI and Samsung Electro-Mechanics which compete directly with Japanese firms would see their competitiveness eroded by a slumping yen. The former shed 1.2 percent while the latter fell by 1.5 percent.

Auto parts-supplier Hyundai Mobis fell 2.9 percent, also hurt by yen worries.

KOSDAQ-heavyweight Celltrion rose 9.8 percent, the first gain in five sessions since its founder said he would look for a buyer. The biotech firm had lost nearly half of its value by the close of Monday's trade.

Overall, 480 shares advanced while 318 declined.

Foreigners were net sellers of KOSPI shares for the ninth day, weighing on the main board.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 1.3 percent higher.

Move on day -0.4 percent

12-month high 2,031.10 2 January 2013

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -3.93 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Editing by Eric Meijer)