SEOUL, April 23 Seoul shares slid on Tuesday, with the index widening losses after data showed slower growth in China's factories in April, underscoring market concerns about global growth prospects.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.4 percent lower to 1,918.63 points, after gaining by the most in a month in the previous session.

Auto parts-supplier Hyundai Mobis fell 2.9 percent after the G20 meeting did not castigate Japan for its weakening currency. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)