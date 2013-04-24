SEOUL, April 24 Seoul shares opened higher on Wednesday after SK Hynix Inc reported quarterly operating profits that handily beat expectations.

Shares in the chipmaker rose 2.4 percent in early trade.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.7 percent at 1,931.74 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Paul Tait)