BRIEF-Times Property unit secures land use right
* Qingyuan Times Hongjing succeeded in public auction for acquisition of land use right of a land parcel in Qingyuan City
SEOUL, April 24 Seoul shares opened higher on Wednesday after SK Hynix Inc reported quarterly operating profits that handily beat expectations.
Shares in the chipmaker rose 2.4 percent in early trade.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.7 percent at 1,931.74 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Received letter from legal representative of PAI enclosing writ of summons issued with High Court of Hong Kong by PAI
* Respective equity transfer agreements were entered into between Shanghai Gold Bund and China Oceanwide Property Sino