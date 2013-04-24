BRIEF-Ping An Securities Group updates on legal proceedings
* Received letter from legal representative of PAI enclosing writ of summons issued with High Court of Hong Kong by PAI
SEOUL, April 24 South Korean shares climbed to a two-week high on Wednesday, helped by better-than-expected results from tech heavyweights SK Hynix and LG Electronics.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.9 percent to close at 1,935.31 points, the highest close since Apr. 11.
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd along with four affiliates jumped more than 14 percent on hopes for a speedy rescue by creditors. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Respective equity transfer agreements were entered into between Shanghai Gold Bund and China Oceanwide Property Sino
* Number of a shares to be issued will be not more than 4.49 billion shares, representing 31.70% & 25.00% of domestic shares in issue & total issued share capital