SEOUL, April 24 South Korean shares climbed to a two-week high on Wednesday, helped by better-than-expected results from tech heavyweights SK Hynix and LG Electronics.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.9 percent to close at 1,935.31 points, the highest close since Apr. 11.

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd along with four affiliates jumped more than 14 percent on hopes for a speedy rescue by creditors. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)