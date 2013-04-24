UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL, April 25 Seoul shares are likely to rise on Thursday after Asia's fourth largest economy posted better-than-expected economic growth in the first quarter, but gains could be capped by long-term risks to exporters stemming from a weak yen. "The index is due for a modest rebound given that there is talk of stimulus in Europe and the local GDP figures beat expectations," said Koh Seung-hee, an analyst at SK Securities. However, Koh said the continuing risks posed by a weakening yen would cap the KOSPI at the 2,000-point mark. South Korea and Japan compete fiercely in the global market for a range of consumer goods from electronics to cars, and analysts worry that Korean exporters could be disadvantaged by a significantly weaker yen as Japan pursues bold reflationary policies. South Korea's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in the January-March period from the previous quarter, the central bank estimated on Thursday, the fastest in two years and above the 0.6 percent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.9 percent to close at a two-week high of 1,935.31 points on Wednesday. The index is down 3.5 percent for the month. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,578.79 0% 0.010 USD/JPY 99.52 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.703 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,430.21 -0.04% -0.590 US CRUDE $91.60 0.19% 0.170 DOW JONES 14676.30 -0.29% -43.16 ASIA ADRS 140.46 0.52% 0.72 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends mostly flat, Procter, AT&T tumble >Bond prices edge up after weak data, good auction >Euro climb vs US dollar caution remain ahead of ECB >Brent jump nearly 2 pct; US gasoline stocks decline ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** Samsung Electronics will launch the latest version of its flagship Galaxy S smartphone on Thursday. The phone will go on sale on Friday in South Korea. However, supply issues have snarled the U.S. rollout of Galaxy S IV, which will go on sale at carriers Sprint and T-Mobile later than expected, the wireless service providers said on Wednesday. **GREEN CROSS CORP ** Drugmaker Green Cross Corp said on Wednesday it is considering acquiring British government-owned Plasma Resources UK (PRUK). **DONGBU INSURANCE CO LTD ** Dongbu insurance said on Wednesday that it will acquire a 15 percent stake in China's unlisted Ancheng Property & Casualty Insurance for 149 billion won ($133.32 million). ($1 = 1117.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts