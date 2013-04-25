SEOUL, April 26 Seoul shares are likely to climb on Friday with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd quarterly profits beating expectations, further boosting sentiment after U.S. equities closed higher overnight. "The index will rise after global markets had a good day on Thursday, and results from Samsung Electronics will only add to this," said Choi Kwang-hyuk, an analyst at E-Trade Securities. Samsung Electronics reported January-to-March earnings shortly before the markets opened. The tech giant posted a sixth straight quarter of profit growth ahead of the sale of its new flagship Galaxy smartphone this weekend. World stock markets rose and bond prices fell on Thursday as data indicated the U.S. labour market remains resilient despite recent signs of slower growth, while earnings that are beating lowered expectations helped buoy confidence. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.8 percent to close at a three-week high of 1,951.60 points on Thursday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,585.16 0.4% 6.370 USD/JPY 99.33 0.08% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.710 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,463.64 -0.23% -3.350 US CRUDE $93.28 -0.38% -0.360 DOW JONES 14700.80 0.17% 24.50 ASIA ADRS 142.27 1.29% 1.81 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St gains on earning,data,but S&P record hurdle >Encouraging jobs data pressure U.S. bond prices >Dollar recovers to trade higher vs euro after data >Oil gains on Syria, commods rally;Brent under $10 ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **POSCO ** POSCO, the world's fourth-largest steelmaker by output, posted a 23 percent gain in January to March profit, meeting a consensus forecast, but its gains were capped by the weak global economy and demand that depressed prices, especially for automotive steel. **Samsung C&T Corp ** Samsung C&T said on Thursday that it will guarantee a debt of 470 billion won ($422.58 million) to property developer S.L D&C Co., Ltd. The amount is equal to 4 percent of Samsung C&T's equity capital. ($1 = 1112.2250 Korean won) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)