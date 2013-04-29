MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
SEOUL, April 29 South Korean shares opened slightly higher on Monday, driven by automakers, even as weaker-than-expected U.S. gross domestic product data weighed.
Hyundai Motor gained 2.6 percent, after its South Korean labour union agreed to restart weekend production from this week following output stoppages in March and April over wages that hit sales and earnings.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,946.95 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: