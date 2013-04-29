MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
SEOUL, April 29 South Korean shares ended slightly down on Monday, as weaker-than-expected U.S. gross domestic product data fuelled concerns about one of the country's key export markets losing momentum.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.2 percent at 1,940.70 points.
Automakers bucked the trend, with Hyundai Motor rising 1.6 percent after its South Korean labour union agreed to restart weekend production. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
