SEOUL, April 30 South Korean shares opened firmer on Tuesday, tracing Wall Street gains on stronger-than-expected housing data and Italy's formation of a new government.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.46 percent at 1,949.60 points at 0002 GMT, following two days of losses.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.81 percent to 1,493,000 Korean won ($1,300).

($1 = 1107.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)