* Samsung seen overtaking Apple's smartphone market share by Q2-analyst

* Autos supported by pause in yen's weakness

* Some defensives lose ground; Hana Financial down 3 pct

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, April 30 South Korean shares rose to a near 4-week high on Tuesday, lifted by heavyweight Samsung Electronics which jumped on improved earnings expectations from its latest smartphone rollouts.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.2 percent at 1,963.95 points, its highest since April 3.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 2.6 percent, after it launched its Galaxy S4 smartphones in 60 countries, seeking to widen its lead over Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics shares had been down 6 percent year-to-date as of Monday's close.

"Samsung Electronics' share were weak on fears that Apple's lacklustre smartphone sales suggested slowing overall demand," said James Song, tech analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.

"Samsung is now expected to reach 40 percent market share globally and overtake Apple by shipping some 80 million smartphones in the second quarter."

Samsung Electronics accounts for roughly one-fifth of the KOSPI's market capitalisation.

"Apart from Samsung, autos were lifted by a pause in yen's weakness. Positive U.S. housing data on Monday and investor hopes for Thursday's European Central Bank meeting also bolstered sentiment," said Kang Hyun-gie, an analyst at IM Investment & Securities.

Most sectors were up. Shares in Hyundai Motor Co rose 1.3 percent while sibling Kia Motors Corp gained 1.1 percent as the dollar rose 0.1 percent at 97.84 yen on Tuesday, in late trading.

But investors avoided some defensives, with banking holding company Hana Financial Group Inc down 3.2 percent while utility Korea Electric Power Corp dropped 2.3 percent

Local institutional investors bought a net 324.5 billion won ($293.06 million) worth of KOSPI shares at closing, lifting the main board.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 505 to 290.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 1.4 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ fell 0.8 percent.

Move on day +1.2 percent

12-month high 2,031.10 2 January 2013

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -3.3 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1107.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)