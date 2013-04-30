SEOUL, April 30 South Korean shares rose to a near 4-week high on Tuesday, lifted by heavyweight Samsung Electronics on expectations of better earnings from the rollout of Galaxy S4, its latest smartphone model.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.2 percent to close at 1,963.95 points. Samsung Electronics was up more than 2 percent. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)