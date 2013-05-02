SEOUL May 2 South Korean shares were flat on Thursday, with expectations of an interest rate cut in Europe and approval of South Korea's stimulus plan lending support but lacklustre economic data from the U.S. and China capping gains.

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 0.3 percent in early trading, extending the previous session's 2.6 percent gain after the rollout of its Galaxy S4 phones improved earnings prospects.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,965.23 points at 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)