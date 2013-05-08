* Market sentiment helped by stimulus measures, U.S. rally

* Brokerages buoyed by deregulation hopes

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, May 8 Seoul shares rose on Wednesday after Wall Street extended its rally to notch up record highs and South Korean lawmakers ratified a supplementary budget aimed at boosting economic growth.

Rises however were limited as investors remained wary of weakness in the Japanese yen, which makes Korean goods less competitive against those from Japan, and signs of wilting economic growth in China, South Korea's top export market.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.43 percent at 1,962.76 points at 0207 GMT.

South Korean lawmakers ratified a supplementary government budget calling for 5.3 trillion Korean won ($4.84 billion) in fiscal stimulus, aiming to boost overall growth by creating jobs and supporting smaller businesses.

"Latest moves to stimulate economies by governments including those of South Korea are a positive reinforcement for market sentiment," said Han Beom-ho, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

Han said that South Korean shares offered attractive valuations and the market could see further gains.

South Korean shares were trading at a 12-month forward price earnings multiple of 9.3 compared with Taiwan's 14.8, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Ssangyong Motor spiked nearly 12 percent as it ramps up output.

The company plans to add a second shift to its third production line in Pyeongtaek, near Seoul, to meet growing demand for its sport utility vehicles at home and abroad, a Ssangyong Motor spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

"News of the shift increase has sparked expectations for more production, and this has fueled appetite for the shares," said Ahn Sang-jun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

This is in contrast with Hyundai Motor, its bigger peer, which is struggling with capacity constraints and ongoing labour disputes at home.

Shares in Hyundai Motor were up 0.2 percent, while Kia Motors, inched down 0.6 percent.

Brokerages rallied after South Korea's top financial regulator late on Tuesday released an outline for regulatory changes that will ease regulations for opening and spinning off securities firms.

The Financial Services Commission also plans to ease caps on loans allowed for retail investors, which will likely boost market turnover in the short term.

Shares in Woori Investment & Securities jumped 6.6 percent and Mirae Asset Securities advanced 3.9 percent.

Technology heavyweights eased given the won currency's appreciation.

Shares in LG Electronics fell 1 percent and LG Display shed 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Michael Urquhart)