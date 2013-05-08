UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL May 8 Seoul shares ended nearly flat on Wednesday, trimming earlier gains as investors remained cautious about China's economic outlook and a weaker Japanese yen that pressures South Korean exporters.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.1 percent at 1,956.45 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts