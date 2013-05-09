* Foreign buying revives after rate cut decision

* Construction issues rally, insurers lag

SEOUL May 9 South Korean shares rose more than 1 percent on Thursday after the Bank of Korea unexpectedly cut interest rates, reviving foreign investors' buying and demand for market heavyweights and construction issues.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.2 percent at 1,980.13 points as of 0206 GMT, extending early of around 0.4 percent.

"Bank of Korea's rate cut decision removes policy risk that had weighed on South Korean share market," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

"Investors will be more uncertain of South Korean government's determination to tackle the economic issues, and this is definitely positive," Kim added.

South Korea's central bank cut interest rates for the first time in seven months on Thursday, overthrowing market consensus for a hold, as weak industrial growth suggests the economy is not recovering as quickly as expected.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 7.3 billion Korean won ($6.7 million) worth of stocks, poised to snap five straight sessions of selling.

Shares in construction firms rallied as the rate cut sparked hopes of a reduced burden from their heavy bank debts.

Daewoo Engineering & Construction rose 2.8 percent and Hyundai Engineering & Construction advanced 2.8 percent.

But insurers, which have large holdings in interest-bearing assets, underperformed.

Shares in Samsung Fire Insurance were up mere 0.4 percent, while Hyundai Marine & Fire edged up 0.2 percent.

Memory chip makers bounced after SanDisk chief executive said an extended period of stability was expected in the NAND flash market.

SK Hynix, which was the second most heavily traded shares on the main KOSPI, rose 2.3 percent.

Seoul Semiconductor jumped 4.5 percent.

Namyang Dairy shares rose for the first time in six sessions, after the company made a live public apology on television after an audio file of its salesperson hurling verbal abuse at its distributor was released, which prompted a public outcry.

Its shares were up 1.4 percent.

Shipyards rose across the board following their recent streak of falls, and also were helped by gains in Baltic dry index, which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities.

Shares in Hyundai Heavy Industries rose 3.1 percent, poised to snap five streak of falls. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering gained 4.3 percent.

But automakers continued to be weighed as the won currency continued to rise despite the rate cut, sapping the price competitiveness of South Korean exporters.

Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors shares were both flat. ($1 = 1086.4250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)