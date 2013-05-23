SEOUL, May 24 - Seoul shares may open lower on Friday as investors digest weak Chinese manufacturing data and the possibility of less monetary stimulus in the United States, analysts said.

"The prospects of an exit strategy by the U.S. Fed and weakness in Chinese PMI will continue to drag the market today," said Lee Kyoung-soo, a market analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

"At times like this investors will look to corporate earnings for hope but even that is not very strong overall," Lee said.

Investors may seek shelter in defensive plays in the telecommunications sector and other less cyclical stocks which pay high dividends.

But refiners could take a hit after Brent crude oil prices fell to a three-week low in U.S. trade overnight.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished down 1.24 percent at 1,969.19 points on Thursday, posting its biggest percentage fall in two weeks.

--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:37 GMT-----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,650.51 -0.29% -4.840 USD/JPY 101.96 -0.05% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.016 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,391.81 0.08% 1.110 US CRUDE $94.24 -0.01% -0.010 DOW JONES 15294.50 -0.08% -12.67 ASIA ADRS 142.42 -2.50% -3.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >WallSt sag,but end off session low;HP hit 52wk high >Prices gain after solid TIPS auction >Dollar,euro slump vs yen on stock losses,China data >Oil prices pare losses on U.S. equities turnaround

STOCKS TO WATCH

LG CORP

LG Corp shares may react after a local media report that LG Siltron, in which LG Corp owns 51 percent, has decided to pull out of solar energy-related business.

MERITZ FIRE INSURANCE

Meritz Fire said late on Thursday it expected to see 130 billion won in net profit for fiscal 2013.

(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)