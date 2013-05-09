SEOUL May 9 South Korean shares ended up 1.2 percent on Thursday after the Bank of Korea unexpectedly cut interest rates, reviving foreign investors' buying and demand for banks and construction stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended at 1,979.45 points, the highest close seen in more than a month. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)