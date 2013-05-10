* Depreciating yen sends exporters tumbling

* Hyundai Motor, Samsung Elec target of foreign selling

SEOUL May 10 South Korean shares fell on Friday as investors dumped export-oriented stocks such as Hyundai Motor after the Japanese yen tumbled to levels not seen in over four and a half years.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.8 percent at 1,944.75 points, more than offsetting all of its previous session's gains made after South Korea's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates.

The rate cut was inspired in part by Japan's massive aggressive stimulus that has pushed down the yen's value, making its exporters more competitive against their Korean counterparts.

"The South Korean share market is excessively dominated by exporters, and investors are seeing that the country's exporters are losing their piece of pie to the Japanese as the yen depreciates," said a senior fund manager at a French investment firm who asked not to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

"Foreign investors are increasingly cutting their exposure to the South Korean market. The weaker yen is hurting South Korean firms' corporate value," said An Seong-ho, an analyst at Hanwha Securities.

Selling by U.S. mutual fund manager Vanguard Group, which is shifting its benchmark for asset allocation, added to pressure on Seoul stocks, traders said, which will likely continue through July.

The KOSPI underpeformed the MSCI Asia Ex-Japan's fall of less than 1 percent, thanks to the weight of export-oriented stocks in the main index.

The yen has fallen by more than 20 percent against the dollar in the past six months.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 177.4 billion won worth of stocks, switching from net buying on Thursday.

Hyundai Motor, which has the second-biggest market capitalisation on the main KOSPI index, lost 2.3 percent and close at its lowest in more than two weeks.

Kia Motors, the fifth most-heavily traded shares on the main KOSPI, declined 3.3 percent.

"The yen's weakness comes at a time when Hyundai is already seeing signs of weakening profit growth," said Song Sun-jae, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.

Samsung Electronics, the market heavyweight and South Korea's major exporting giant, lost 2.6 percent, its biggest daily percentage fall in nearly two months.

Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse were top sellers of the shares.

Shipyards fell across the board, with Samsung Heavy Industries down 2.5 percent and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding losing 2 percent.

But some domestically oriented shares managed to stage a rally. Telecommunications stocks continued to outperform as their latest aggressive cuts in marketing costs were seen boosting their earnings.

SK Telecom shares ended flat and KT shares rose 1 percent.

Declining shares outnumbered winners 564 to 254.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks ended down 1.87 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.64 percent lower.

Move on day -1.75 percent

12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr -2.6 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by David Chance & Kim Coghill)