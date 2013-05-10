SEOUL May 10 South Korean shares fell on Friday as investors dumped exporters including Hyundai Motor after the Japanese yen weakened further, deepening concerns about South Korean firms' competitiveness.

Samsung Electronics, the biggest share on the main KOSPI and the world's No.1 memory chip maker, fell 2.6 percent. Hyundai Motor, the second-biggest share on the main board, declined 2.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.75 percent to 1,944.75 points, giving up all of its previous session's gains made on South Korean central bank's rate cut decision. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)