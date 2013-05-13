UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL May 13 South Korea's benchmark stock index rose slightly on Monday, helped by stocks such as SK Telecom, but falls in shipyards including Samsung Heavy Industries capped gains.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.2 percent at 1,948.70 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts