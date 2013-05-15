SEOUL May 15 Seoul shares opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by strong gains on Wall Street, with banks like Shinhan Financial Group taking heart from rallies in U.S. financial stocks.

Foreign investors, however, have turned net sellers, offloading a net 18.2 billion won worth of stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.1 percent at 1,971.49 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)