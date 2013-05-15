* Foreign investors turn net sellers

* Tech, auto exporters weigh amid weaker Japan yen

SEOUL, May 15 - Seoul shares traded narrowly on Wednesday as foreign investors turned net sellers, while gains in banks like Shinhan Financial Group were offset by falls in auto and technology exporters.

"The financial market environment, particularly the latest forex market trend, is not ideal for share markets right now," said Kim Young-il, a market analyst at Daishin Securities, adding that the Japanese yen's weakening beyond 100 to the dollar has fuelled worries about South Korea's exporters.

Foreign investors turned net sellers, offloading a net 34.7 billion won worth of stocks on Wednesday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.1 percent at 1,966.39 points as of 0121 GMT.

Financial stocks rose, taking heart from gains in their U.S. peers. KB Financial Group advanced 1.1 percent and Shinhan Financial Group rose 1.7 percent.

But technology and auto companies fell after the yen touched its lowest level against the dollar in 4-1/2 years. A weaker Japanese currency hurts South Korean exporters' competitiveness overseas.

Kia Motors fell 0.6 percent and Samsung Electronics declined 0.7 percent.

GS Engineering & Construction gained 0.8 percent after the company said it had received a 411 billion won ($371 million) order to build a liquefied natural gas terminal.

Lotte Confectionary shares fell 2.8 percent after the snack maker said late on Tuesday that its first-quarter operating profit had declined 17.6 percent year-on-year.

Shipyards regained ground after their recent falls. Hyundai Heavy Industries rose 3 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering advanced 1.6 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ was trading 0.6 percent higher. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Chris Gallagher)