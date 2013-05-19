SEOUL May 20 Seoul shares will likely rise on Monday with the rally on Wall Street boosting sentiment and helping to overcome worries about North Korea's firing of short-range missiles on the weekend, analysts said.

"The market will start off with firm gains as investors take positive cues from rallies in global markets," said Lee Kyung-su, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

"The news on North Korea so far is not likely to have a visible impact on the share market ... North Korea has not posed a direct threat to South Korean soil," Lee said, adding that North Korea-related risks were nothing new.

North Korea fired three short-range missiles from its east coast on Saturday, South Korea's Defence Ministry said, prompting Western powers to urge Pyongyang to exercise restraint.

Cyclical stocks including technology heavyweights are seen leading gains amid rising optimism about the state of the world economy, analysts said.

Americans felt better about their prospects in early May as consumer sentiment rose to the highest level in nearly six years, an encouraging sign after other recent data had suggested broader U.S. growth was cooling.

U.S. stocks continued their climb into uncharted territory on Friday, racking up the fourth week of gains in a row.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:32 GMT-----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,667.47 1.03% 17.000 USD/JPY 102.85 -0.07% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.954 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,350.51 -0.60% -8.190 US CRUDE $95.79 -0.24% -0.230 DOW JONES 15354.40 0.80% 121.18 ASIA ADRS 146.97 1.24% 1.80 ------------------------------------------------------------->Do w,S&P end at records,stocks mark 4th week of gain >Prices fall on improved consumer sentiment >Dollar tops 103 yen, a 4-1/2-year high >Oil rallies for third day,shrugging off firm dollar

STOCKS TO WATCH

KEPCO

South Korean power firm KEPCO has signed a deal to build a 250 megawatt coal-fired plant in Senegal, part of the West Africa state's efforts to cut reliance on oil and diesel-fired generation, public utility Senelec said on Thursday.

SHIPPING FIRMS

Shipping companies including STX Pan Ocean may react after Baltic Dry Index, which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities, fell 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)