(Repeats to attach to alert, no change to text)

SEOUL May 16 Seoul shares opened higher on Thursday after Wall Street hit fresh highs, with hopes for a slowdown in the depreciation of the Japanese yen taking some pressure off South Korean exporters and reviving foreign buying.

Shares in LG Display were up 1.2 percent and Kia Motors rose 1.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.65 percent at 1,984.01 points at 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Paul Tait)