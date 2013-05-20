* Institutional selling offsets gains from foreign buying

* Automakers rally on Europe recovery prospect, Ssangyong jumps

* Ssaangyong shares hit a fresh 16-mth high

SEOUL, May 20 South Korean shares edged lower on Monday, with gains in automakers such as Hyundai Motor offset by falls in food companies as institutions took profits on the sector.

"Although the market ended on a weaker note, the return of foreign investors comes as a positive sign. We will probably see stronger foreign money inflows as soon as the Vanguard-related share sale is over," said R.S. Rhoo, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities, adding that a slowdown in the pace of the Japanese yen's depreciation was a positive development.

An additional 3 trillion won of Vanguard-related foreign share sales was expected through the end of June as it switches the benchmark of its emerging market index fund, analysts said.

Rhoo added that selling by institutions, particularly around domestic consumption-related companies in the food sector that had rallied earlier in the month, had pressured the market.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished down 0.2 percent at 1,982.43 points.

Foreigners were buyers for a second straight session, scooping up 89.2 billion won of shares, while institutions were sellers of a net 141 billion won, snapping four-straight sessions of buying.

Automakers outperformed, with Hyundai Motor gaining 1.3 percent and Kia Motors rising 0.6 percent.

Automakers were buoyed by news the European car market had ended a streak of 18 straight months of falling sales.

"The European auto market had been one of the most difficult markets due to its persistent slowdown. News that sales have improved strengthens hopes about not only the European market but also the U.S. as well," said Suh Sung-moon, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

Auto parts makers also rallied, with Hyundai Hysco up 3.4 percent and Hankook Tire rose 3.5 percent.

Shares in Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd jumped 12.1 percent to 8,230 won after hitting a fresh 16-month intraday high, amid expectations the ailing automaker may post a profit this year.

Ssangyong Motor's factory utilisation and sales were growing faster than expected, and the company was seen returning to profit this year, said Yang Hee-joon, an analyst at Taurus Investment & Securities in a note on Monday.

Taurus raised its target price on the automaker to 11,000 won from 8,000 won.

But food companies underperformed as investors sought to lock in profits.

Orion Corp, a snack maker, fell 3.3 percent and Lotte Food, a food maker, declined 8.5 percent.

Twelve-month forward price earnings multiple on Orion and Lotte Food were 29.9 and 13.1, respectively, compared with the broader market's 9.6, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.

Light emitting diode (LED) related stocks rallied, with Dongbu Lightec spiking 10 percent and Kumho Electric jumping 7.4 percent.

"The LED market, especially the lighting fixture area, is seen growing robustly in big markets like Japan, China, and North America thanks to government-led efforts," said Ha Joon-do, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

Ha, however, added that the sector was slightly overbought, and some shares were ripe for profit-taking.

Seoul Semiconductor, one of the key LED shares on the Seoul market, fell 1 percent. Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed its 12-month forward price earnings multiple was 30.6, vastly above the broader market.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks ended down 0.15 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.22 percent higher.

Move on day -0.22 percent

12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr -0.73 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)