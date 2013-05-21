SEOUL May 22 Seoul shares may climb for the first day in three on Wednesday after Federal Reserve officials played down the chances of a scaling back in the bank's stimulus programme but investors remain cautious before a scheduled speech by U.S. Fed chairman Ben Bernanke.

"The market will open in the positive territory, but moves will be rangebound. Investors are closely following comments by the Fed and awaiting those by Bernanke," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

Two senior Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday played down the chances that the U.S. central bank would signal a readiness to reduce its bond buying at its meeting next month, dampening speculation the Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy might end soon.

The comments helped pushed U.S. stocks to record closing highs.

Bernanke will testify before the U.S. congressional Joint Economic Committee on Wednesday at 1400 GMT.

Exporters such as LG Electronics may find support after data late on Tuesday showed South Korean exports so far this month were roughly flat from a year earlier, suggesting the impact from the yen's dramatic slide has so far been less severe than feared.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down 0.1 percent at 1,981.09 points on Tuesday.

--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:27 GMT---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,669.16 0.17% 2.870 USD/JPY 102.37 -0.09% -0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.930 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,377.71 0.17% 2.270 US CRUDE $95.84 -0.35% -0.340 DOW JONES 15387.58 0.34% 52.30 ASIA ADRS 147.82 -0.04% -0.06 ------------------------------------------------------------->Do w,S&P end at record on Fed officials' reassurance >Prices up on dovish Fed speaker,yields test support >Dollar dips vs euro before Bernanke testimony >Oil falls on rising US gasoline stocks

STOCKS TO WATCH

HYUNDAI MOTOR

Hyundai Motor and its union workers are closer to reaching an agreement over re-starting weekend shifts, a local media reported on Wednesday.

SHIPPING FIRMS

Shipping companies like Hanjin Shipping may react after a 0.7 percent fall in the Baltic Dry Index, which measures the cost of shipping key commodities.

(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)