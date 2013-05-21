* Foreign investors buy shares for third-straight session

* CJ Group shares tumble after raid on headquarters

* Hankook shares down on share issuance decision

SEOUL, May 21 Seoul shares pared opening gains and traded flat on Tuesday, pulling back from the psychologically significant 2,000-point mark, amid institutional selling and falls in CJ Group-related shares.

"The market atmosphere is pretty good, though it is still facing psychological resistance near 2,000 points," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 42.7 billion won worth of stocks, continuing their buying streak for a third day, but institutions were sellers of a net 12.4 billion won, poised to sell shares for a second-straight session.

Kim added that positive economic data, particularly concerning manufacturing activity in the United States and China and news of more stimulus measures, would help the market crawl back to the 2,000-point mark.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.06 percent at 1,981.15 points as of 0145 GMT, further away from 2,000 points, the level at which market had fallen back from since early April.

Shares in CJ Corp, a holding company of food-to-entertainment firm CJ Group, fell 2.2 percent after the Korea Economic Daily and other media reported on Tuesday that prosecutors were investigating whether the CJ Group had set up a slush fund of 7 billion won ($6.27 million).

A CJ Group spokeswoman confirmed that prosecutors had raided CJ headquarters on Tuesday but declined further comment.

CJ Cheiljedang, the group affiliate, was down 2.6 percent.

Shares in Hankook Tire Worldwide tumbled 8.2 percent after the company said late on Monday it planned to issue more shares worth around 1.6 trillion won.

Hankook Tire Worldwide shares were the fifth-most busily traded share on the main KOSPI.

Shares of Hotel Shilla rose 1.6 percent to hit an all-time high of 62,000 won. Positive expectations over the hotel's ongoing renovations and hopes an increase in Chinese tourists may have boosted sales at its duty free chain, underpinned its shares, analysts said.

"We expect the hotel, after its renovation is finished in a couple of months, will draw strong foreign tourists," said Han Ik-hee, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Han added that Chinese tourists were estimated to spend 20-30 percent more than Japanese tourists.

The number of Chinese tourists to South Korea rose more than 80 percent in April compared with January this year, Korea Tourism Organization data showed.

SK Chemicals shares fell 1.8 percent after it reported first quarter operating profit fell 31.2 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.09 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged up 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)