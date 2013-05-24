* KOSPI edges up, but rises limited amid foreign selling

* Banks, autos fuel upside momentum

* Oil price fall hurts refiners, chemical companies

SEOUL, May 24 - Seoul shares edged up on Friday helped by auto and banking stocks, regaining some of the ground lost a day earlier on weak Chinese manufacturing data and concerns about less monetary stimulus in the United States.

But rises were capped amid a lack of positive factors and as investors still remained concerned about economic growth, particularly in China, said Kim Soon-young, a market analyst at IBK Securities.

Kim added, however, that foreign investors were seen steadily returning ahead of Vanguard Group's share sale ending next month, and as government policy measures aimed at boosting the economy take more palpable effect.

Roughly 3 trillion won of Vanguard-related foreign share sales are expected through the end of June as it switches the benchmark of its emerging market index fund.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 23 billion won worth of stocks, offloading stocks for a second straight session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.1 percent at 1,971.34 points by 0227 GMT.

Banks bounced with Woori Finance Holdings seeing a firm 4.4 percent rise amid hopes efforts to privatise the banking group would go more smoothly after a new group chairman was elected on Thursday.

"With the real estate market warming up following government measures in April, it is helping banks that are more heavily exposed to the sector," said Joanne Lee, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities, referring to their loans.

South Korea on April 1 unveiled measures aimed at boosting the property market. Under the plan, the government will exempt those buying a home worth 900 million won or less during this year from capital gains tax for the next five years whether they sell it back within five years or later.

KB Financial Group rose 2 percent and Hana Financial Group climbed 3.3 percent.

Hyundai Motor shares rose 1.5 percent on expectation its weekend production may start soon. Signs of recovery in the European car market also helped, analysts said.

Kia Motors gained 1.2 percent.

Crude oil refiners and chemical companies continued to lag after Brent crude oil prices fell to a three-week low in U.S. trade overnight.

Weaker crude oil prices weaken pricing of crude oil products and tend to weigh on earnings of refineries and chemical manufacturers.

SK Innovation shares were down 1.4 percent and GS Holdings shed 3.1 percent.

Kumho Petrochemical fell 2.7 percent and SK Chemicals slumped 3.2 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)