* Foreign investors return after two selling sessions

* CJ Group shares continue to lag amid slush fund investigation

* Hanjin shares lose ground after tax evasion report

SEOUL, May 27 South Korean shares rose slightly on Monday, edging close to a seven-week high hit last week, helped by the return of foreign investors and firm gains in automakers such as Hyundai Motor.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.33 percent at 1,979.97 points.

"When Vanguard-related share sales end in June, we expect stronger money inflows as investors hunt for more attractive valuations," said Park Sung-hyun, a market analyst at Hanwha Securities, referring to selling related to the giant U.S. mutual fund's decision to switch the benchmark of its emerging market index fund.

"South Korea is definitely cheap compared to regional peers," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

South Korea's 12-month price earnings multiple is 9.4, compared with Taiwan's 14.5 and Japan's 15.1, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

There were signs investors were switching strategies, "taking long positions on South Korea and short on Japan," according to Jun Ji-won, a market analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

South Korea's key consumer sentiment measure inched up in May to match a near one-year high reached in March, adding to hopes of a sustained recovery for Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 40 billion won worth of stocks, snapping two sessions of selling.

Automakers fuelled gains, with Hyundai Motor climbing 1.5 percent and Kia Motors advancing 1.2 percent.

But CJ Group-related shares remained under pressure amid an investigation by prosecutors over suspicion of slush funds.

Shares in CJ Corp, a holding company of the food-to-entertainment conglomerate, fell 2.4 percent and CJ Cheiljedang, the group affiliate, ended down 2.1 percent.

Shares in Hanjin Shipping and its parent firm Hanjin Shipping Holdings Co Ltd lost ground after a local media report named the company's chairwoman Eun Young Choi as one of a number of business executives who set up a paper company overseas to evade taxes.

Hanjin Shipping declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

Shares in Hanjin Shipping and Hanjin Shipping Holdings both slid 4 percent.

New orders for shipbuilders lifted their shares.

Daewoo Shipbuilding said on Monday it was awarded an order worth 896.8 billion won, following another order worth 378 billion won announced late on Friday.

Shares in Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering advanced 2.9 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries climbed 1.1 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.3 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.6 percent higher.

Move on day +0.33 percent

12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr -0.86 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)