Seoul, May 28 Seoul shares may open steady and trade in a tight range on Tuesday, with automakers likely to benefit from the yen's rebound against the dollar. Activity is likely to remain subdued as a holiday in the U.S. overnight meant the market had few early catalysts, analysts said. "Global markets were pretty quiet overnight. The market will probably move within a narrow range of 1,970 and 2,000 points throughout this week ahead of key events in Europe and data from the U.S. next week," said Lim Soo-gyon, a market analyst at Samsung Securities. The European Central Bank rate-setting meeting is scheduled for June 6, while a raft of U.S. manufacturing and consumer sentiment data are also due out in the first week of June. Auto and technology exporters benefit after the Japanese yen rose on Monday, staying near a two-and-a-half week high against the dollar. The yen's relentless decline this year has raised concerns about an erosion in South Korea's export competitiveness as both Seoul and Tokyo are fierce competitors in the global market for cars and consumer electronics. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.33 percent at 1,979.97 points on Monday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:36 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,649.60 -0.06% -0.910 USD/JPY 101.12 0.19% 0.190 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.011 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,393.45 -0.06% -0.830 US CRUDE $93.96 -0.20% -0.190 DOW JONES 15303.10 0.06% 8.60 ASIA ADRS 139.79 -1.85% -2.63 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Prices rise, 10-year yields fluctuate around 2 pct >Yen firms,euro edges up versus dollar in thin trade >Brent dips on weak economic data, ample supplies STOCKS TO WATCH SK HYNIX Fitch Ratings has revised Korea-based SK Hynix Inc's outlook to positive from stable. REFINERS Refiners like S-Oil may slip after Brent oil crude futures eased slightly on Monday. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)