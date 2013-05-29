SEOUL, May 30 Seoul shares may take a breather on Thursday after hitting a 2-month high in the previous session, and following overnight falls on Wall Street triggered by fears the Federal Reserve could soon ease off on its huge stimulus programme. Market currently lacked positive factors to extend gains and lift it further from the 2-month closing high, said Cho Seong-joon, a market analyst at NH Investment & Securities. "We will probably see some corrections, profit-taking. There is not much to be cheerful about in the market today," Cho said. Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) shares may see further falls related to the shutdown of its nuclear reactors over safety concerns. KEPCO shares hit a 5-1/2-month closing low in the previous session as worries over energy supply mounted. Natural gas providers and battery makers such as Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) and Samsung SDI may react amid expectations demand for alternative sources of energy and energy storage may increase. Asia's demand for natural gas to generate electricity is set to rise this summer as leading buyer South Korea joins Japan in snapping up cargoes of the fuel to plug a power shortfall after more nuclear reactors were shut. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished up 0.75 percent at 2,001.20 points on Wednesday, the highest close since end-March. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,648.36 -0.7% -11.700 USD/JPY 101.13 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.119 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,391.26 -0.09% -1.190 US CRUDE $92.80 -0.35% -0.330 DOW JONES 15302.80 -0.69% -106.59 ASIA ADRS 138.50 -1.49% -2.09 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St fall as bond yields hit high dividend stock >Prices gain, take yields off 13-month highs >U.S. dollar weakens but upward trend appears intact >Oil slides with Wall St and on energy demand worry STOCKS TO WATCH HANKOOK TIRE The South Korea tyre maker said on Wednesday that its Hungarian unit plans to invest 313.3 million euros ($406.26 million) to expand its manufacturing capacity by 44 percent by April, 2015. The move aims at securing a stable supply to meet demand in Europe and increasing delivery to premium carmakers in the region, Hankook Tire said in a regulatory filing. ($1 = 0.7712 euros) SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS A trade panel that specialises in patent cases will reconsider a split decision made by one of its judges in a long-running patent battle between Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)