SEOUL, June 3 Seoul shares may start lower on Monday after a slide on Wall Street - falling from the 2,000 mark and further away from a 2-month high hit last week. "The share market will probably take a breather today," said Kim Hyoung-ryoul, a market analyst at Kyobo Securities, noting the focus will be on foreign investor moves. "As Vanguard-related share sale nears and end this month, we expect stronger foreign money inflow late this month," Kim added. U.S. fund manager Vanguard is in process of selling out South Korean shares as part of new benchmark allocations. Retailers such as Lotte Shopping could be lifted after data showed South Korea's May inflation was at near 14-year low, as stable prices tend to buoy consumer sentiment. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.05 percent at 2,001.05 points on Friday. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:35 GMT------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,630.74 -1.43% -23.670 USD/JPY 100.58 0.23% 0.230 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.132 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,389.16 0.24% 3.270 US CRUDE $91.36 -0.66% -0.610 DOW JONES 15115.57 -1.36% -208.96 ASIA ADRS 135.83 -2.48% -3.45 ----------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St drops in late slide, but ends May with gain >U.S. bond market suffers worst month since Dec 2010 >Dollar firms, bolstered by strong U.S. economic data >Oil prices drop sharply, equities and supply weigh STOCKS TO WATCH CRUDE OIL REFINERS South Korea's crude oil imports in May fell 8.0 percent from a year earlier to 75.8 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Saturday. MEMORY CHIP MAKERS Memory chip manufacturers such as SK Hynix may be affected by the U.S. semiconductor index sliding 1.2 percent on Friday.