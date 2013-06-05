* Foreign, domestic institutional selling drag market lower

SEOUL, June 5 Seoul shares fell on Wednesday as disappointing U.S. economic data raised concerns about the world's largest economy, causing investors to sell growth-sensitive stocks in the auto and technology sectors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.66 percent at 1,976.39 points as of 0131 GMT, extending its falls after opening nearly flat and moving further away from the 2,000-point mark it treaded last week.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 22.3 billion won worth of stocks and domestic institutions offloaded a net 19 billion won.

"The market is taking a breather amid profit-taking on recent gains," said Chung Seung-jae, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities, referring to the around 4 percent gain made since mid-April.

The market was in the process of narrowing the gap between expectations and economic reality as the latest data from the United States came as disappointments, said Park Jung-seop, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.

U.S. jobs growth probably picked up only slightly in May, suggesting the economy is still in a rut and not ready for the Federal Reserve to dial back its monetary support.

Shares in Korea Electric Power Corp fell 0.8 percent after media reported that additional nuclear reactor components were found to have been used with fabricated certificates.

South Korea last week suspended the operations of two nuclear power reactors and extended a shutdown of a third to replace cables that were supplied using fake certificates.

Shares in South Korean solar panel makers rallied after the European Union said it would impose duties on imports of Chinese solar panels from Thursday.

Although initial duty of 11.8 percent was dramatically below the average 47 percent that had been planned, it would still give enough room for South Korean solar panel makers to compete better with Chinese rivals, analysts said.

Duty on Chinese solar panels will make South Korean products more attractive in terms of pricing, said Lee Eung-ju, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. "It would also give them enough room to raise product prices, thereby strengthening profitability," Lee added.

"But prices would have to be raised sensibly, just enough to boost profit margins but not enough to hurt demand," Lee said.

Shares in OCI Co Ltd rose 2.7 percent and Hanwha Chemical Corp advanced 1.9 percent. Woongjin Energy Co Ltd shares climbed 3 percent.

Automaker dipped as investors moved to lock in profits after their recent streak of gains.

Hyundai Motor declined 2.1 percent after rising more than 4 percent during its five-session gaining streak. Kia Motors slid 1.6 percent.

Technology stocks were also hit as investors moved away from growth-oriented sectors. LG Electronics fell 2.1 percent and SK Hynix shed 1.6 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.8 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.9 percent lower. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)