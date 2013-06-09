SEOUL, June 10 Seoul shares are likely to open higher on Monday after tumbling in the previous session, with Samsung Electronics likely to make a rebound after shares in the company slid to attractive valuations. Rallies on Wall Street and decent U.S. job data will help, said Chang Hee-jong, a market analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities. He added that unexpected weakness in China's May trade and domestic activity data on Monday may cap gains, but not significantly. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.8 percent to 1,923.85 points on Friday, the biggest daily slide since July 23, 2012, and the lowest closing since April 23, 2013. "The market is ripe for a rebound, Samsung Electronics shares in particular," said Chang. Samsung Electronics shares' 12-month forward price earnings multiple and price to book ratio was 6.2 and 1.4 respectively, compared with its rival Apple Inc's 10.5 and 2.7, ThomsonReuters' StarMine data showed. On Friday, the Dow shot up more than 200 points, scoring its best day since Jan. 2, and the S&P 500 ended a two-week losing streak after U.S. job data eased investors' worries that the Federal Reserve may be reducing its stimulus program in the near future. Shares that are more sensitive to China, such as steelmakers and shipyards, may be hurt after weekend data showed unexpected weakness in China's May trade and domestic activity. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:29 GMT----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,643.38 1.28% 20.820 USD/JPY 98.08 0.56% 0.550 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.179 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,381.99 -0.05% -0.750 US CRUDE $96.14 0.11% 0.110 DOW JONES 15248.12 1.38% 207.50 ASIA ADRS 135.85 1.21% 1.62 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll St rallies after US jobs data,ends up for week >U.S. bonds drop on renewed bets of less Fed buying >Dollar rebounds as US jobs data shows resilience >Oil gains $1 as U.S. equities rally on jobs data STOCKS TO WATCH Korea Electric Power Corp South Korea will restart a nuclear reactor shut for nearly eight months after microscopic cracks were found during maintenance, the nuclear regulator and operator said on Sunday, easing fears of power shortages in the hot Korean summer. INTER-KOREA COOPERATIVE ISSUES Shares in companies that have operations in the presently-closed Kaesong industrial zone in North Korea may be lifted after North and South Korea met for working-level discussions at a border village on Sunday. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)