* Market rebounds as Samsung Elec shares crawl up

* Daewoo Shipbuilding slumps as govt plans to sell stake

* Hyundai Merchant up as tensions ease in Korean peninsula

SEOUL, June 10 Seoul shares edged up on Monday after tumbling in the previous session, with Samsung Electronics rebounding after shares in the company slid to attractive valuation levels.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 1,931.30 points by 0311 GMT, after dropping 1.8 percent on Friday, the biggest one-day fall since July 23, 2012.

"We are seeing a technical rebound, but momentum is still weak," said Park Jung-seop, a market analyst at Daishin Securities, adding recent evidence of softer U.S. manufacturing activity pointed to further weakness in U.S. corporate earnings.

"And at the moment, there is not much hope to fill that gap elsewhere ... hopefully we may get some policy support later this month from Europe."

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 110 billion won worth of stocks, poised to offload shares for a second straight session.

Samsung Electronics shares reversed opening falls and rose 0.4 percent after seeing the biggest daily fall in 9 months in the previous session.

"The share price at the current level is good to buy," said a senior fund manager at a Seoul-based French investment house, referring to Samsung Electronics. The fund manager declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

"Yes, there are worries about S4, but I also heard that the sell-off on Friday was also due to a foreign fund house locking in profits, as part of a liquidity measure," he added.

Since late-January, Samsung Electronics shares had climbed around 11 percent as of last Thursday's close, compared with the broader market's 1 percent gain during the same period.

Samsung Electronics shares' 12-month forward price earnings multiple and price to book ratio was 6.2 and 1.4, respectively, compared with its rival Apple Inc's 10.5 and 2.7, ThomsonReuters' StarMine data showed.

Shares in firms that supply parts to Samsung Electronics bounced firmly.

Shares in Interflex and Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd, both of which supply parts for Galaxy S4 smartphones, rose 4 percent and 1.6 percent each.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd, which was the second-most busily traded share on the KOSPI, slumped 4.5 percent after South Korea said it plans to sell a government-controlled stake in the shipbuilder.

Daewoo Shipbuilding is currently 31.3 percent owned by state-run Korea Development Bank.

The lead manager is expected to be picked in mid-July, according to an official at the Financial Services Commission, the country's top financial regulator.

Inter-Korea cooperative's shares rallied amid the latest signs of a thaw in relations between North and South Korea. North and South Korea met for working-level discussions at a border village on Sunday.

Shares in Hyundai Merchant Marine, a majority shareholder of unlisted Hyundai Asan Corp, an operator of the currently suspended tours of Mount Kumgang on the east coast of North Korea, jumped 15 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)