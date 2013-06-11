* Samsung Elec falls for a fourth session

* Defensive issues, autos gave support

* Foreign investors sell for a third straight session

SEOUL, June 11 South Korean shares erased opening gains and turned lower on Tuesday as Samsung Electronics shares fell for a fourth straight session on fears of weaker sales.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.6 percent at 1,921.38 points as of 0104 GMT.

"The key drag is Samsung Electronics ... investors are unsure about where the shares' near-term trough is," said Chung Seung-jae, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Shares of Samsung Electronics, which account for about 20 percent of the main bourse's market capitalisation, were down 1.6 percent after falling briefly below the 1.4 million won mark and hitting a fresh 4-1/2-month low.

It has tumbled nearly 10 percent since the middle of last week.

"Worries over less-than-stellar sales of Galaxy S4 has crimped momentum," said James Song, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.

"The upcoming debut of Galaxy Note3 is expected to provide positive momentum and the share price at current levels undoubtedly offers an attractive valuation," Song added.

Samsung Electronics' 12-month forward price-earnings multiple and price-to-book value ratio were 6.3 and 1.4, compared with the rival Apple Inc's 10.5 and 2.7 respectively, ThomsonReuters' StarMine data showed.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 134.6 billion won ($119.4 million) worth of stocks, poised to sell shares for a third straight session.

Automakers rebounded after their latest streak of falls, despite weakness in the Japanese yen, which tends to hurt South Korean auto exports' competitiveness overseas.

Hyundai Motor shares were up 1 percent after three sessions of falls, and Kia Motors shares were up 0.5 percent.

Investors also regained an appetite for defensive shares with high dividend yields, with gains in telecommunication companies.

Shares in SK Telecom Co Ltd rose 3.3 percent and KT Corp advanced 1.7 percent. LG Uplus Corp , which saw the highest volume on the KOSPI in early morning trade, climbed 3.9 percent.

But refiners and petrochemical firms weighed after a fall in crude oil prices overnight, and on broader concerns about demand amid the latest signs that China's economy may be losing steam.

S-Oil fell 1.9 percent, while SK Innovation , South Korea's top crude oil refiner, was down 1.7 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.7 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.5 percent lower. ($1 = 1127.3750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)