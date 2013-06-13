BRIEF-Singapore's GIC sells shares in China Pacific Insurance - HKEx filing
* Singapore's GIC Private Ltd sells 395,000 shares of China Pacific Insurance Group at HK$29.26 a share - HKEx filing
SEOUL, June 13 Seoul shares opened 0.3 percent lower on Thursday after an overnight drop on Wall Street and amid caution ahead of the Bank of Korea's interest rate decision and the expiry of options and futures later in the day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.4 at 1,902.27 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Disappointed to have missed out on top job at Novo (Recasts with comments from Riis)
BUDAPEST, March 1 The National Bank of Hungary on Wednesday accepted 325 billion forints worth of three-month deposits from commercial banks, below its original 350 billion offer, it said on its Reuters page.