SEOUL, June 14 Seoul shares are likely to open higher on Friday after slumping to a 7-month closing low the previous session, helped by a rebound on Wall Street overnight and stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data. Investors will "more readily pick up bargain shares today," as sentiment has improved somewhat, said Lee Eun-taek, a market analyst at Dongbu Securities. U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in May and first-time applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, signs of economic resilience in the face of belt-tightening in Washington. The upbeat data offset some of the persistent concerns of an earlier-than-expected roll-back of U.S. stimulus measures that has roiled global markets in recent weeks. "Foreign investor behaviour will be key to the share market's sustained recovery," Lee said, adding that investors are anxiously waiting comments by U.S. Fed chairman Ben Bernanke after the policy-setting meeting next week. Foreign investors were sellers of a net 895 billion won worth of stocks on Thursday, offloading shares for a fifth straight session. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down 1.4 percent at 1,882.73 points on Thursday, the lowest close in 7 months. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:42 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,636.36 1.48% 23.840 USD/JPY 95.47 0.12% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.149 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,385.45 0.00% 0.010 US CRUDE $96.65 -0.04% -0.040 DOW JONES 15176.08 1.21% 180.85 ASIA ADRS 136.50 1.73% 2.32 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St rallies on economic data, technical factors >U.S. bonds rally after supply; Fed policy eyed >Yen hits post-Apr high versus dollar on equity drop >Oil up on positive U.S. data; gasoline leads STOCKS TO WATCH KEPCO State-run Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) denied a local media report that it is planning to bid for a stake in European nuclear fuel producer Urenco . SHIPPING COMPANIES Shippers like Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd may rise after the Baltic Dry Index, which measures the cost of shipping key commodities, saw a solid gain of more than 3 percent. AUTOMAKERS Volkswagen 's Korea branch has debuted a new Beetle that is 5 million won ($4,400)cheaper than the previous model, a local media reported on Friday. ($1 = 1134.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)