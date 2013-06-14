SEOUL, June 14 Seoul shares opened higher on Friday after slumping to a 7-month closing low the previous day, helped by a rebound on Wall Street overnight and stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data.

Samsung Electronics shares were up 0.7 percent, snapping a streak of 6 session falls.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.64 percent at 1,894.82 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Paul Tait)