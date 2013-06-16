SEOUL, June 17 Seoul shares may edge lower on Monday after Wall Street's drop on Friday and as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting which is expected to clarify its policy outlook. "This (Fed meeting) is the key event this week and everyone will be keen on what the Fed says," said Kim Hyoung-ryoul, a market analyst at Kyobo Securities. "There is no doubt that the market is cheap at current levels below 1,900 points...but appetite to buy is not very strong for now," Kim added. Uncertainty on whether the Fed would trim back its massive stimulus this year has roiled global markets in the past week, with investors unwilling to bet on riskier assets until clarity emerges from the U.S. rate-setting meeting. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index edged up 0.4 percent at 1,889.24 points on Friday. Japanese yen's strength against the dollar could lift auto exporters like Hyundai Motor, as a stronger yen makes South Korean export goods more competitive versus their Japanese counterparts. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:35 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,626.73 -0.59% -9.630 USD/JPY 94.36 0.31% 0.290 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.130 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,389.71 -0.04% -0.490 US CRUDE $97.81 -0.04% -0.040 DOW JONES 15070.18 -0.70% -105.90 ASIA ADRS 133.39 -2.28% -3.11 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll St slides in volatile week, eyes on the Fed >U.S. bond prices gain on bets Fed to keep rates low >Yen strength sustained, market uncertain on policy >Oil rises on Middle East unrest STOCKS TO WATCH CRUDE OIL REFINERS South Korea's imports of crude oil from Iran dropped 8.3 percent in May from a year ago, validating the waiver on sanctions it won last week from the United States for reducing purchases from the Middle Eastern country. SHIPPING FIRMS Shipping companies like Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd may rise after the Baltic dry index, which measures the cost of shipping key commodities, rose 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)