SEOUL, June 18 Seoul shares may open higher on Tuesday after firm gains on Wall Street, but rises will likely be limited as investors continue to speculate over the Federal Reserve's intentions for its stimulus programme ahead of a meeting of policymakers this week. "The share market will probably make a rebound as global equities markets fared better overnight," said Lee Kyoung-soo, a market analyst at Shinyoung Securities. Other markets around the world markets rose and the dollar strengthened against the yen on Monday due to expectations the Federal Reserve this week will reinforce its commitment to supporting the U.S. recovery. Lee said battered growth-oriented stocks particularly in the technology sector, such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , may bounce firmly after losses in the previous session. Retailers like Lotte Shopping Co Ltd could react after central bank data showed that South Korean producer prices fell for a 10th straight month in May, indicating demand is still weak in Asia's fourth-largest economy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.3 percent at 1,883.10 points on Monday. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:37 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,639.04 0.76% 12.310 USD/JPY 94.66 0.18% 0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.178 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,384.70 0.03% 0.350 US CRUDE $97.87 0.10% 0.100 DOW JONES 15179.85 0.73% 109.67 ASIA ADRS 135.77 1.79% 2.38 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St rise in volatile session before Fed meeting >Bond prices fall on jitters over Fed bond buying >US dollar gains vs yen on stock bounce, Fed meeting >Brent crude oil dips before U.S. Fed meeting STOCKS TO WATCH SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Samsung Electronics plans to sell a variation of its flagship Galaxy S4 smartphone that will transmit data at nearly twice the normal speed, the head of its mobile business said on Monday. INTER-KOREA COOPERATIVE SHARES A senior North Korean official who has been the country's negotiator at denuclearisation talks will visit Beijing this week, China said on Monday, although analysts were sceptical Pyongyang was about to make concessions on its nuclear programme. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)