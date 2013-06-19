* Foreign investors sell for a ninth session

* Hyundai Motor continues gains for a second session

* LED-related shares rally on Samsung LED investment report

SEOUL, June 19 Seoul shares edged lower on Wednesday as foreign investors continued selling for a ninth consecutive session as the market awaited clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's next stimulus step from its monetary policy meeting.

No immediate change was likely in Fed's policy, but the spectre of an eventual liquidity contraction when stimulus reduction actually takes place was fuelling money outflow from South Korea, analysts said.

"Quantitative easing will wind down at some point, and liquidity will likewise recede out of emerging markets...the market is in process of factoring that in," said Y.S. Rhoo, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 98 billion won ($86.65 million) worth of stocks, offloading shares for a ninth straight session.

"We are seeing cherry-picking of shares backed by a sounder earnings outlook and fundamentals," Rhoo said, adding SK Hynix Inc, LG Display Co Ltd, and Hyundai Motor Co will continue seeing solid demand.

SK Hynix, which saw the biggest trade volume on the main KOSPI, gained 1.3 percent and LG Display rose 0.2 percent. Hyundai Motor shares continued their rally, climbing 1.2 percent after posting their biggest daily percentage gain in nearly two months on Tuesday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.7 percent at 1,887.38 points as of 0202 GMT.

Samsung Electronics shares fell 0.9 percent, giving up most of the gains made the previous session when its shares posted the biggest uptick in 2-1/2 weeks.

A solid 4 percent rise in the Baltic dry index, which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities, lifted shippers.

Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd gained 4.9 percent, Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd jumped 6.5 percent.

Shares in companies that manufacture light emitting diode (LED) related products rose after local media reported Samsung Electronics plans to invest 1.5 trillion won in LED lighting fixtures to lower its energy costs.

Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd shares were up 3.8 percent and Lumens Co Ltd rose 2.7 percent.

Falls in refiners and chemical issues weighed, as LG Chem Ltd fell 2.7 percent and S-Oil Corp shed 1.9 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.9 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.1 percent higher.

($1 = 1131.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)