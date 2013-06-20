SEOUL, June 21 Seoul shares are likely to open lower on Friday after Wall Street slumped to its biggest loss in 18 months as the Federal Reserve's plan to start winding down its stimulus later this year took a heavy toll on global risk assets. "The market is set to start off in negative territory. Foreign investors will continue selling today," said Jun Ji-won, a market analyst at Kiwoom Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 2 percent at 1,850.49 points on Thursday, the lowest close in nearly 11 months. Foreign investors were sellers for a 10th straight session, the longest selling streak in three months. "Falls however will not likely be as sharp as yesterday, probably in a 1 percent range, as the market has relatively firm support at its current level," Jun added. Global equity markets, bond prices and commodities tumbled on Thursday as investors worried that the Fed's plan to eventually stop pumping cheap money into the U.S. economy next year could undermine a sluggish global recovery. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that the central bank could start to trim its massive stimulus sometime this year if the economy improved as expected. KOSPI's 90-day relative strength index (RSI) read 40.6, approaching near the oversold territory mark of 30. South Korea's 12-month forward price earnings multiple stood at 8.9 compared with its peer Taiwan's 13.8, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed. Technology stocks like SK Hynix will likely be hit by the heightened risk-aversion and a further 3.1 percent fall in the U.S. semiconductor index overnight. But shipping issues such as Hanjin Shipping may outperform after the Baltic dry index, which measures the cost of shipping key commodities, posted a 1.7 percent gain overnight. --------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:43 GMT----------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,588.19 -2.5% -40.740 USD/JPY 97.27 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.421 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,278.01 0.02% 0.270 US CRUDE $94.90 -0.25% -0.240 DOW JONES 14758.32 -2.34% -353.87 ASIA ADRS 129.52 -3.61% -4.85 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St plunge,S&P post biggest drop since Nov 2011 >U.S. bond market slides as Fed plans become clearer >US dollar gains broadly on Fed outlook, US data >Oil hit by biggest decline since Nov on Fed plan STOCKS TO WATCH STX PAN OCEAN CO LTD The bulk shipper shares may react after it filed for protection under U.S. bankruptcy law on Thursday to shield its assets from creditors in the United States, less than two weeks after filing for court receivership in South Korea. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Germany's SGL Group said it is setting up a joint venture with Samsung Electronics for the use of SGL's carbon fibre composite parts in consumer electronics, medical devices and technical equipments. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)