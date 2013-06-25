* Techs, autos rise firmly

* Foreign investors sell for 13th session

SEOUL, June 25 Seoul shares erased earlier falls and turned higher in volatile trade on Tuesday, although gains were capped as worries about tight liquidity and slowing growth in China kept investors cautious.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.38 percent at 1,805.78 points as of 0203 GMT, bouncing from an earlier 0.6 percent fall after posting an 11-month closing low in the previous session.

"Heightened concerns about China's growth and financial market risks are still keeping investors at bay," said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Daishin Securities analyst Park Jung-seop said some investors were pinning their hopes for good news on Europe, with a European Council meeting scheduled on Thursday.

Foreigners were net sellers for a 13th consecutive session, offloading stocks worth a modest 38 billion Korean won ($32.72 million).

Refiners were helped by gains in crude oil prices overnight, which tend to lift pricing of crude oil products. S-Oil Corp advanced 3.3 percent and SK Innovation Co Ltd rose 1.2 percent.

Key technology and auto heavyweights rebounded firmly, with LG Electronics gaining 1.1 percent and Hyundai Motor advancing 1.2 percent.

A firm 3.4 percent rise in the Baltic dry index, which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities, sent shipping issues higher.

Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd rose 1.2 percent and Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd jumped 2.1 percent.

Defensive issues in the food and beverage industry fell as investors moved to lock in gains on sectors that had outperformed against the broader market.

Shares in Hite Jinro Co Ltd, a beer manufacturer, fell 3.2 percent and Orion Corp, a snack maker, declined 3.6 percent.

Decliners outnumbered gainers 610 to 165.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.9 percent lower.

($1 = 1161.3500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)