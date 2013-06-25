* Market sentiment rattled as Chinese markets tumble

* Foreign investors continue selling for 13th session

* Techs fall, autos and refiners outperform

SEOUL, June 25 South Korean shares dropped to a fresh 11-month closing low on Tuesday as investors were unnerved by sharp falls in Chinese stock markets amid deepening worries about tight liquidity and slowing growth in Asia's largest economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 1.02 percent to 1,780.63 points, marking its lowest close since July 25, 2012 and falling for a fifth straight session.

"Everyone is sitting still. No one wants to make bets when they see Chinese markets gone all messy like that with talk of a credit crunch," said Lawrence Kim, a market analyst at Woori Investment and Securities.

Chinese shares tumbled deeper into bear market territory on Tuesday, dragging down other Asian bourses, as worries spread that a cash squeeze could threaten China's economic growth and take the shine off an emerging U.S. recovery.

Daishin Securities analyst Park Jung-seop said some investors were pinning their hopes on good news from Europe, with a European Council meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Foreigners were net sellers for a 13th consecutive session, offloading a modest 131.6 billion won ($113 million) of shares.

Technology heavyweights declined. Samsung Electronics , the largest component on the main KOSPI, fell 1.2 percent to 1.297 million won, its lowest close in nearly eight months. LG Display Co Ltd lost 1.9 percent.

Brokerages fell as weakness in the stock market chilled sentiment towards the sector. Mirae Asset Securities Co Ltd slid 5.9 percent and Hyundai Securities Co Ltd lost 1.6 percent.

But automakers bucked the trend, with Hyundai Motor climbing 1.7 percent and Kia Motors gaining 3 percent.

South Korean automakers are expected to see solid growth in second-quarter sales volume compared with a year earlier, said Kim Joon-sung, an analyst at Meritz Securities.

Refiners bounced following their recent losing streak. SK Innovation Co Ltd rose 0.8 percent after six straight sessions of falls, and GS Holdings Corp edged up 0.4 percent.

Decliners outnumbered gainers 758 to 111.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 0.74 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ lost 5.4 percent.

Move on day -1.02 percent

12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr -10.8 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1161.3500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Chris Gallagher)