SEOUL, June 27 Seoul shares are likely to open higher on Thursday after sharply lower revised first-quarter U.S. economic growth figures eased concerns that the Federal Reserve will soon start to scale back stimulus measures. "The Seoul share market will start off in positive territory. The atmosphere is not bad after global equities markets rose firmly overnight," said Lee Eun-taek, a market analyst at Donbu Securities. "Weaker-than-expected U.S. GDP weakens the prospect of a premature end to (stimulus measures) so this may help sentiment," Lee added. The U.S. government slashed its estimate for first-quarter economic growth on Wednesday, taking the pressure off the Federal Reserve to rein in its massive bond-buying programme. Shares that have been underperforming in recent sessions, such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd which had hit a 9-1/2-month closing low in the previous session, will likely see gains, analysts said. Refiners and chemical companies may be buoyed after crude oil edged higher in their U.S. trade overnight, pointing to stronger pricing of crude oil and petrochemical products. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index closed up 0.2 percent at 1,783.45 points on Wednesday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:32 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,603.26 0.96% 15.230 USD/JPY 97.83 0.11% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.541 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,226.41 0.10% 1.170 US CRUDE $95.50 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 14910.14 1.02% 149.83 ASIA ADRS 131.03 0.52% 0.68 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St climb as GDP data ease fear of Fed pullback >Despite weak 5-year note sale, prices end higher >Euro fall to 3-wk low vs dollar on ECB rate outlook >Oil higher on easing Fed concerns, spread trading STOCKS TO WATCH CHA BIO&DIOSTECH CO LTD Israel's Pluristem Therapeutics Inc said it entered a partnership with Cha Bio&Diostech for the use of Pluristem's cells to treat peripheral artery disease in South Korea. SHIPPING FIRMS Shipping companies like Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd may be lifted after Baltic dry index, which measures the cost of shipping key commodities, rose 3.2 percent overnight. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)