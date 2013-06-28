BRIEF-Southwest Securities International Securities says unit to provide loan to Champion Technology Holdings
March 7 Southwest Securities International Securities Ltd-
SEOUL, June 28 South Korean shares opened higher on Friday, with foreign investors extending their buying into a second day, as worries eased that the U.S. central bank would begin to reduce its stimulus efforts in the near future.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.78 percent at 1,849.05 points at 0004 GMT.
Hyundai Motor, the KOSPI's second-biggest component, gained 1.6 percent and affiliate Kia Motors climbed 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
March 7 Southwest Securities International Securities Ltd-
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Australia's four major banking groups: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ); Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA); National Australia Bank Limited (NAB); and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC). The Outlook on each bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is Stable. The rating review focuses on the Australian-domiciled entities within each group
SHANGHAI, March 7 China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term facility (MLF) loans on Tuesday, two banking sources said.